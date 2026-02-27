BCA identifies officers in deadly Brooklyn Center shooting with murder suspect

The Brief The Minnesota BCA identified the three officers involved in the deadly gunfire exchange with a double homicide suspect. Eddie Duncan was accused of killing two family members shortly after being released from jail, and later had an encounter with the Brooklyn Center police. The incident remains under investigation.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the three Brooklyn Center officers involved in a deadly gunfire exchange with a Minneapolis man who is suspected of killing two family members earlier that day.

The man killed in the Feb. 23 officer-involved shooting was identified as 23-year-old Eddie Duncan of Minneapolis.

Deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

The backstory:

Police previously reported that Duncan was a suspect in a double homicide in north Minneapolis hours before the Brooklyn Center encounter.

According to authorities, Duncan had recently been released from jail after posting bail for a case involving gun possession and fleeing police. Just hours later, authorities said he went to a family member’s home and opened fire, killing two people, ages 13 and 23, who are believed to be his cousins.

Later that afternoon, Brooklyn Center officers responded to reports of a man waving a handgun in the parking lot of a business along the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

When officers arrived and approached Duncan, he reportedly fired toward them, striking a squad car. The three officers returned fire, striking Duncan. He ran a short distance before collapsing.

Officers rendered medical aid and Duncan was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Officers involved identified

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota BCA identified the three officers who discharged their firearms as:

Officer Christian Lausen – four years of experience

Officer Francisco Martinez – three years of experience

Officer Wahid Gul – five years of experience.

All three officers have been placed on standard critical incident leave.

Investigators recovered a handgun and spent casings from the scene. The BCA said body-worn cameras and in-car cameras captured portions of this incident.

What's next:

The BCA is continuing its investigation into the use-of-force incident and will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.