Brooklyn Center police nurture puppies left at station
Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota nurtured five puppies after they were found in a cooler in the lobby of the police department. Now, the puppies need forever homes.
Brooklyn Center, Otter Tail Co. raise tobacco sales age to 21
On Tuesday, both Brooklyn Center and Otter Tail County voted to raise the tobacco sales age to 21.
Reward offered for information after man robs mother at gunpoint in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center police are on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight.
Golf no matter the weather at new Topgolf in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
You can now tee it up no matter the weather at the brand new, high-tech Topgolf that opened last week in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Interstate 94 construction causes headaches for commuters
Construction season will affect many in the Twin Cities, especially along I-94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.