North Minneapolis double homicide suspect was released from jail hours before shootings

A north Minneapolis community is grappling with the aftermath of a tragic double homicide and police shooting involving Eddie Duncan on Monday.

Community in shock after double homicide

What we know:

Investigators say 23-year-old Eddie Duncan was released from jail on bail Monday, and within three hours, went to north Minneapolis, where he allegedly killed his two cousins, ages 14 and 23.

Duncan then went to an IHOP in Brooklyn Center, where police confronted him. There was an exchange of gunfire, and Duncan was killed.

"He was definitely a happy kid, like I said I just can't wrap my head around it. He never really gave issues to anybody," said Dozie Melvie, a neighbor and coach.

Duncan's background and recent arrest

The backstory:

Duncan's arrest stemmed from an incident in May in Robbinsdale, where he led police on a pursuit before crashing and fleeing the scene. Police found a Glock with an auto sear and a magazine with 29 rounds.

He was charged and arrested on Feb. 15. Earlier that day, Duncan's Facebook page showed numerous posts, including his own mug shot. Police say family members believe Duncan thought his cousins were responsible for his arrest, but there is no proof of that.

HCAO explains Duncan's release

What they're saying:

The office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released the following statement on Tuesday, explaining Duncan's release from the Hennepin County Jail.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by yesterday’s violence. This was a terrible tragedy for this family and our community. We have received questions about Mr. Duncan’s court appearance yesterday on charges of fleeing and possession of a gun. In Minnesota, there is a constitutional right to bail, and the bail amount is set by the Court. Our office noted a public safety risk with Mr. Duncan and asked the judge to set bail at $70,000, or $35,000 with conditions, both of which are higher than we would typically request in this scenario. The judge set bail in that amount. Mr. Duncan posted $35,000 bail with conditions of release, as is allowed under the Minnesota Constitution, and was released from custody. Mr. Duncan is then alleged to have killed two of his cousins."

What we don't know:

The exact motive behind Duncan's actions remains unclear, as police have not confirmed any evidence supporting the family's belief about his cousins' involvement in his arrest.