2 killed in Minneapolis home, suspect killed in Brooklyn Center police shooting

The Brief A 24-year-old man allegedly killed two of his cousins, ages 14 and 23, in front of his grandmother. The suspect was involved in a subsequent police shooting in Brooklyn Center, where he was shot and later died at the hospital. The motive for the initial shooting may be linked to the suspect's recent arrest, but investigations are ongoing.



Minneapolis police say a man recently released from jail went to a family member's home and killed two people, including a young child, inside a home in front of his grandmother on Monday. After the shooting, officers say the man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Brooklyn Center police.

Minneapolis PD homicides

What we know:

Police confirmed Monday they are investigating a double homicide on Irving Avenue North at North 42nd Avenue. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara tells FOX 9 the suspect is a 24-year-old man who was recently released from jail after making bail on a gun possession and fleeing police case.

Shortly after leaving jail, O'Hara says he went to a family member's home and opened fire, killing two people, ages 14 and 23, who are believed to be his cousins.

Dig deeper:

Even more disturbing, Chief O'Hara says the suspect's grandmother and other children between the ages of 6 and 10 were in the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was harmed during the shooting.

O'Hara says the suspect is well known to police and was arrested just the previous Sunday before making bail. Police say he was arrested for being in possession of a gun modified with a switch.

The chief said the motive for the shooting may have stemmed from the arrest but the investigation was still ongoing.

Local perspective:

While police were on scene investigating the shooting, O'Hara says another man showed up at the home armed with a handgun. That man was subsequently arrested on assault and obstructing charges. But police say he's not believed to be involved in the murders.

Suspect involved in Brooklyn Center shooting

Big picture view:

Shortly after the shooting at the Minneapolis home, there were reports of a police shooting in Brooklyn Center in the area of Xerxes Avenue North and 56th Avenue North near an IHOP restaurant.

Chief O'Hara says the suspect in the Minneapolis double homicide was involved in that incident as well. The chief wasn't able to say what happened in the Brooklyn Center incident.

In a release, Brooklyn Center police said the man was reportedly "waving a gun around outside retail establishments." When officers arrived, they say there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was struck. No officers were hurt.

The man later died at the hospital following the shooting.

What they're saying:

Speaking with media members, Chief O'Hara said: "Our investigators are obviously working to determine the sequence of events and trying to make some kind of sense of this absolutely senseless tragedy. This is an unimaginable loss, for this family. Grandma also told me she had another child who was the victim of a murder last year in the city."