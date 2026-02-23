Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police

The Brief Authorities say an adult male was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center Monday afternoon. The suspect was in a business district waving a handgun when he allegedly confronted police. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the person shot by police is believed to be the suspect in a double homicide in north Minneapolis earlier on Monday. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



The Brooklyn Center Police Department says a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

That suspect is also believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of a 23-year-old man and 14-year-old boy in north Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Brooklyn Center officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police responded just before 4 p.m. Monday to a business area in the vicinity of the 5500-5600 blocks of Brooklyn Boulevard to investigate a report of a male waving a gun outside retail establishments.

When authorities arrived, they were confronted by a subject who was armed with a handgun. Gunfire was exchanged between the subject and officers, and the subject was struck. No officers were hit.

Officers immediately rendered first aid. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A handgun was located at the scene. The Brooklyn Center officers involved have been placed on critical incident leave, standard procedure for shootings involving law enforcement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Officers were wearing body cameras at the time.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public any longer.

Shooting linked to north Minneapolis double homicide

The backstory:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed at a Tuesday evening news conference that the person shot by police in Brooklyn Center is the alleged suspect in a double homicide in north Minneapolis, also on Monday.

Brooklyn Center Mayor April Groves released the following statement on social media:

"Today’s officer-involved shooting in our community is deeply concerning to me. I know incidents like this can bring fear, pain, and uncertainty, especially for those who carry past trauma connected to violence or law enforcement.

"I can confirm the BCA is on the scene. I have asked that BCPD release a statement as soon as possible. As the investigation unfolds, I ask for your patience. It is important that the process be thorough, independent, and guided by facts. As your Mayor, I am committed to ensuring transparency and will share verified information as it becomes available to me.

"Your feelings are valid. I feel it too. And the weight is heavy. Brooklyn Center and Minnesota as a whole has faced so much harm. Please take care of yourselves and one another during this time. Please continue to lean on our collective strength, compassion, and care for each other."

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what led up to the suspect allegedly killing two people in the north Minneapolis home before the incident with Brooklyn Center police. The incident remains under investigation.