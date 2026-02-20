Stretch of I-494 closing this weekend: What you need to know

The Brief MnDOT is closing a stretch of I-494 between Interstate 35W and Highway 77 this weekend. The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. During this time, crews are planning to remove the Nicollet Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge at 12th Avenue.



A stretch of Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Richfield will close for the weekend as crews demolish two bridges as part of a major reconstruction project.

Stretch of I-494 closing this weekend

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said I-494 will close in both directions between Interstate 35W and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23. The closure will allow crews to safely remove the Nicollet Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge at 12th avenue.

Drivers are being rerouted to I-35W, Highway 62, Highway 77 and I-494.

Drivers are being diverted as major road and ramp closures are set to begin on I-494 in Bloomington and Richfield. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

MnDOT crews started on other projects this week ahead of the weekend closure. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, crews permanently closed the eastbound I-494 ramp to Nicollet Avenue and Nicollet Avenue ramp to westbound I-494. MnDOT officials explained these remaining Nicollet ramps are closing to address congestion and safety concerns due nearby I-494 at Lyndale, Portland and 12th Avenues being too close together, according to the release.

"Traffic levels on I-494 today are quite a bit higher than they were when this stretch of freeway and those ramps were originally designed," said Greg Asche, I-494 Design Build Project Manager. "These improvements will give drivers more room to merge safely and upgrade key I-494 bridges to better serve people walking, biking and driving."

What's next:

MnDOT is planning additional closures as part of this project. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, the 12th Avenue bridge over I-494 will be closed until September.

The following day, I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, March 6 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 9 to remove the 12th Avenue bridge.

More details on this project can be found on MnDOT’s website here.