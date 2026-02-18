I-494 ramp and bridge closures start Feb. 19 for reconstruction

The Brief I-494 road and ramp closures start Thursday, Feb. 19. A full closure of I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 is set for Feb. 20-23 and March 6-9. Other impacts include the Nicollet Avenue bridge, which will be closed from Feb. 19 through September.



Major road and ramp closures are set to begin on I-494 in Bloomington and Richfield starting Thursday, Feb. 19.

I-494 closures and detours

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the eastbound I-494 ramp to Nicollet Avenue, plus the Nicollet Avenue ramp to westbound I-494 will be permanently closed.

The Nicollet Avenue bridge over I-494 will also be closed from Feb. 19 through September.

Then, MnDOT plans to close I-494 in both directions between I-35W and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23. The closure will aid in the removal of the Nicollet Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge at 12th Avenue.

Alternative routes are suggested as major road and ramp closures are set to begin on I-494 in Bloomington and Richfield starting Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Why you should care:

The department says changes made will improve safety and reduce congestion.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to use Lyndale Avenue or Portland Avenue as alternate routes.

What's next:

Before summer arrives, more closures will occur as well.

Between 10 p.m. on Friday, March 6, through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 9, I-494 will be closed again between I-35W and Highway 77 to remove the 12th Avenue bridge.

Beginning on March 5, the 12th Avenue bridge over I-494 will be closed until September.

Detailed updates can be found on the MnDOT projection page.