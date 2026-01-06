LIVE UPDATES | MN weather: Rainy, slick morning on Twin Cities roads

The Brief There are some sneaky slick spots on Twin Cities metro area roadways Tuesday morning. Find live updates on road conditions below, and watch FOX 9 Morning News live in the player above.



Rain overnight is leading to some sneaky slick spots on roads in the Twin Cities metro area Tuesday morning.

While roadways north of the Twin Cities are in worse shape, there are some slick spots in the Twin Cities metro. The warmer temperatures and heavy rain are helping prevent a lot of ice formation. However, as rain winds down around sunrise, it could make things dicier with additional slippery spots, especially on secondary surfaces, as things refreeze.

RELATED: Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings for Tuesday, Jan. 6

Weather forecast:

There is a winter weather advisory in place for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Red Wing and Willmar areas through Tuesday morning for rain and freezing rain that could create slick road conditions. A large area of northern Minnesota is under a dense fog advisory.

Rain will fade around sunrise in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. The high temperature is in the low 30s. Fog is expected to increase in the evening and there is the potential for things to refreeze Tuesday night, which could mean another slippery commute on Wednesday morning.

5:30 a.m. - Late starts, schools closed Tuesday

Some schools have late starts or are closed on Tuesday. Find the list here.

5 a.m. - No widespread icing conditions but sneaky slick spots

Rain will try to refreeze, and there have been pockets of freezing rain, but overall there are no widespread icing conditions. However, there will be some sneaky slippery spots on area roadways, and on secondary surfaces like driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, decks, etc.

There have been some reported crashes and vehicles off the road so far this morning.

Roads west of the Twin Cities are becoming slippery, with ice-covered roads reported, including west of Maple Grove. You can find the latest road conditions here.

Road conditions as of 4:57 a.m. (MnDOT)

4:58 a.m. - Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Harris

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 35 in Harris, north of the Twin Cities metro, Tuesday morning. Other vehicles in the area are crawling with their hazards on.

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Harris.

4:30 a.m. - Some issues on Twin Cities roadways

A couple of crashes and vehicles off the road have been reported so far, including on Interstate 94 near Albertville.

Overall, roadways are mostly wet versus icy, but there are sneaky slippery spots so drive with caution.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

4 a.m. - Slick spots possible

Icy road conditions have been reported in the St. Cloud and Sartell area, with MnDOT's website showing ice-covered roadways northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Road conditions as of 3:55 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities metro, some roadways are slushy. There are some sneaky slick spots across the region, especially on secondary surfaces, as well as bridges and ramps.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

3:30 a.m. - Heavy rain continues

Heavy rain is helping prevent ice formation across the Twin Cities metro, as are the temperatures, which are just above freezing.

However, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots are slippery and there are some slick spots on area roadways.

As the rain winds down, though, things could get dicier.

3 a.m. - Sneaky slippery spots, icy surfaces

Main roads are in pretty decent shape in the Twin Cities, but the morning commute will be all about the sneaky slippery spots as temperatures hover right around freezing.

Sidewalks, decks, driveways and parking lots are going to be the slipperiest.

2:23 a.m. - Ice-covered roads north of Twin Cities

Road conditions as of 2:23 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026.

MnDOT is reporting ice-covered roads northwest of the Twin Cities metro, in the St. Cloud and Sartell areas. On Interstate 35 North in Chisago County, there is a jackknifed semi-truck. MnDOT is reporting ice on the roadway.

Meanwhile, roadways in the Twin Cities metro have some slick spots, with some roadways partially covered in slush.

You can find the latest road conditions here.