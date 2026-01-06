Minnesota weather: Rain and freezing rain done early for a quiet Tuesday

The Brief Rain and freezing rain will clear out early Tuesday in Minnesota. Temperatures are expected to hover around the freeze mark in the Twin Cities metro. Fog will likely increase Tuesday night with the potential for things to refreeze, leading to another slippery commute Wednesday.



Rain and freezing rain will clear early Tuesday, leaving behind a cloudy and damp day across Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

Slippery roads:

Rain and freezing rain continue early Tuesday morning across Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Red Wing, and Willmar. A large area of northern Minnesota is under a dense fog advisory.

The precipitation could create slick road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute, and some schools have announced late starts or closures.

The forecast:

The rain and freezing rain will taper off by sunrise, leaving behind cloudy skies. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has recorded at least two-thirds of an inch of precipitation, making this the wettest Jan. 6 on record for the metro area.

Temperatures hover near the freeze mark through the afternoon, topping out at around 34 degrees in the Twin Cities. Westerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds linger overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s. Fog is expected to increase this evening and there is the potential for things to refreeze Tuesday night, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns quiet and mild, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs climb to the upper 30s across central and southern Minnesota, with mid to upper 40s possible in southwestern parts of the state.

Temperatures remain in the 30s for the rest of the workweek, with a few snowflakes possible late Friday into early Saturday. The weekend is mild with highs in the mid to upper 20s, which is still above the average high of 24 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)