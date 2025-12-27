Minnesota weather: Sunday winter storm to bring accumulating snow, potential whiteout conditions

The Brief A brief period of wintry mix on Sunday morning will turn to snow and accumulating snow throughout the day. Strong northwest winds will gust over 30 mph, which could create periods of whiteout conditions. Falling temperatures will lead to a very cold close to Sunday into Monday.



Snow and strong northwest winds are in store for the Twin Cities on Sunday, along with cold temperatures.

Sunday snow forecast

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday, Dec. 27. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

A brief period of wintry mix will slide across the state ahead of snow in the early morning hours of Sunday.

This mix will transition to snow with moderate to heavy snow at times for eastern Minnesota and across Wisconsin.

The snow will continue to fall throughout most of the day on Sunday. Winds will pick up quickly as the snow develops as well.

Northwest winds could frequently gust into the 30-mph range — especially through the afternoon and evening hours.

Some parts of the state may experience gusts into the 40s.

Future wind gusts for Sunday afternoon. (FOX 9)

Whiteout conditions will be possible where the snow lines up with these wind gusts.

Open countryside areas could be very difficult for travel on Sunday.

Along with the snow and wind, temperatures will fall throughout the day, leading to a very cold close to the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures may be close to the freezing mark on Sunday morning, but only in the teens by late afternoon, with temperatures feeling much colder.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

The higher amounts of snow in this forecast appear to line up on the eastern edge of Minnesota through Wisconsin as of Saturday's forecast.

Lesser amounts can be expected to the west, but travel will still potentially be difficult with the wind and light snow accumulations.

Sunday night into Monday

What's next:

The snow comes to a close on Sunday night, leaving behind a sunny and very cold Monday outlook.

Winds may still gust up to 30 mph on Monday.

These cold winds could create blowing and drifting snow at the surface while the sun is out above.

With this in mind — watch for a slow travel day for Monday.