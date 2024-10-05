Minnesota weather: Windy weekend ahead

Temperatures are warming up nicely today with peak highs closing in on 80 degrees around the Twin Cities metro.

Saturday forecast

Strong south winds are expected to last through the afternoon before a cold front sweeps by.

This front will pop up cloud cover likely during parts of the afternoon and at the beginning of the evening.

Behind the front, cooler and still gusty conditions will last into Sunday.

Looking ahead

Highs on Sunday are expected to be around 15 degrees cooler, but nearly spot on for seasonal averages.

Expect a dry and sunny work week ahead with temperatures gradually climbing.

Here's a look at today's projected highs and the seven-day forecast: