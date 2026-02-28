Minnesota weather: Snow in southern and western MN Saturday, chilly all weekend

The Brief A band of snow will set up over southern and southwestern Minnesota with a few inches possible. Temperatures stay below average all weekend. Warmer temperatures return starting Monday and last through the work week.



It'll be a cold Saturday with snow in southern and western Minnesota.

Saturday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Temperatures are cold Saturday morning and won't warm up much through the day.

Highs may only peak in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Snow developed out of South Dakota overnight and will trend near the Minnesota River through the day.

About 2–3 inches of snow will be possible in this area today.

The Twin Cities aren't expected to see much in terms of accumulations.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

The snow ends later on Saturday, leading to a cold Saturday night.

Sunday looks very quiet, but still below average.

Temperatures will start to rebound Monday and trend warmer for the remainder of the work week with little to no precipitation along the way.