Minnesota weather: It was the driest September on record in the Twin Cities

Well, if you've spent any time in Minnesota in September over the years, you know we can get and have had just about everything. From high heat and humidity to very gusty winds, plenty of rain, and even some snowflakes.

This year though, it's been more of the same; warm and VERY dry. Dry enough in fact, that we're finishing up our driest September on record in the Twin Cities. That's not good, considering we just finished one of the driest summers on record.

Unfortunately, our drought continues to expand, and now there are new worries. Sure, we've seen some relief from the heat which prevents the ground from drying at the same rate it did over the summer. Also, a dry and sunny September can actually lead to more brilliant fall colors. The caveat to that is you need good moisture during the summer to get those, which much of central Minnesota did not have.

However, this should have positive effects in areas that did get adequate moisture during the summer, which was many areas along the North Shore and the Arrowhead.

The current drought map for Minnesota.

But without any meaningful rains in weeks, we may be in for long-term effects. One example is area waterways are quite low, which impacts boat and barge traffic and may prevent the transportation of harvest. Also, if we don't get adequate moisture before the ground freezes, then this may impact our spring bloom with roots unable to find enough water to return to their typical glory in April and May of next year. Or worse, some plants and trees could succumb to the dry conditions altogether.

A look nationally at the drought.

We aren't exactly the only ones dealing with the effects of drought as now every single state in the lower 48 has at least one drought category attached to it. That is the first time I have seen this since the year 2000. Weird to say, but Hurricane Ian will actually help some locations in the southeast with their drought.

Unfortunately, though, there doesn't appear to be any change in the long-term pattern anytime soon, which will likely continue to spell dry and mild temperatures for the foreseeable future.