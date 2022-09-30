Risk of wildfires from off-road vehicles, farming equipment, DNR warns

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning about the potential for wildfires to start from equipment and off-road vehicles due to the ongoing drought in central and southern Minnesota.

Much of the Twin Cities metro is in a severe drought after the area experienced the driest September on record. Much of western and southwestern Minnesota is also abnormally dry or experiencing a moderate drought.

The current drought monitor for Minnesota, as of Sept. 27.

The Minnesota DNR says these ongoing conditions are ripe for wildfires. Exhaust from road and recreation vehicles can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees, which can ignite wildfires especially when the vehicles are parked over tall grass. Farm equipment can also be an issue because the machines can create sparks when hitting rocks or hard surfaces, which could spark a fire.

"Don’t believe that cooler fall weather cancels out fire danger," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist in a news release this week. "October is historically a high-risk month for wildfires in Minnesota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities are underway – such as crop harvesting and hunting – that could result in a wildfire if care is not taken."

The DNR has tips to help prevent starting fires from vehicles this fall: