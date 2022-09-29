President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
At least 30 people were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian.
NOAA launches first of its kind drone in Hurricane Ian to research areas unsafe for Hurricane Hunters
Drones are changing the research game keeping the scientists and those in the path of a hurricane safer.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: St. Paul man trying to help parents who took direct hit from storm
A family in St. Paul feels helpless as they try to keep in contact with their retired parents in Florida, who took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
A small staff at an animal shelter in Sarasota, Florida, managed to take care of over 100 cats and a four-day-old kitten even amid the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Survivors speak of Hurricane Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” one survivor said. The man added that he initially planned to stay home and ride the storm out.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms.
The era of the Gulf: Ian joins list of 5 other destructive hurricanes in recent years
Once a hurricane makes it into the Gulf of Mexico, there's pretty much no way out without hitting land somewhere. And warm water just fuels the storms even more.
Hurricane Ian: Helicopter footage shows extent of damage in Fort Myers area
This footage from the Lee County Sheriff's Office helps show the extent of the damage the storm caused in the Fort Myers area. The death toll stands at 21 as of Friday morning but is expected to grow.
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
The National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
Siblings still hope to make healing trip for Bucs game as hurricane disrupts plans
A Minnesota brother and sister who planned to make a trip to Tampa Bay for this weekend's Buccaneers game, on a mission to heal after the loss of their brother, have now been thrown for another loop as Hurricane Ian disrupts plans.
Hurricane Ian: Family split between Minnesota and Florida as storm hits
We heard from a Minnesota woman on Thursday as she is stuck in Minnesota as other members of her family were in the path of Hurricane Ian.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Footage shows boat wreckage in Ft. Myers
Fox Weather correspondent Robert Ray captured this footage Thursday showing damage to boats in Fort Myers, Florida, done by Hurricane Ian the day before. Authorities are not certain of the death toll, but it is believed to be in the hundreds.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.