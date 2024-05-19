Minnesota lawmakers reach Uber, Lyft deal to raise pay for drivers

The Minnesota State Capitol was active overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as lawmakers passed multiple bills, including one designed to raise pay for Uber and Lyft drivers.

Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders announced a deal on a bill that would raise the pay for drivers with a 20% rate increase. This means drivers will now make $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute.

The agreement also preempts a recent ordinance from the Minneapolis City Council.

The lead sponsor of the bill said the move was a long time coming.

"This damn bill," said Sen. Omar Fateh (DFL-Minneapolis), followed by laughs from supporters at the podium. "Oh, man. It's been two long years."

However, GOP lawmakers criticized Democrats for how the bill's legislative process happened, saying they were largely left out.

"The reality is, this is a day where we should've been doing work, but we were not," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks). We were trying to figure out what was happening while we were being kept in the dark the entire time."

Governor Walz also spoke during the night, emphasizing the importance of the deal and praising lawmakers for not wavering throughout the proceedings.

"This is hard," Gov. Walz said. "No one else has been able to do this in the country, and I think what you heard here, they set a standard in this across the country, making sure that folks are able to get their rides when they need them, but that the drivers are being paid accordingly to make that happen."

The legislative session ends Sunday at midnight.

