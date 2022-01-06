2021 finishes as 5th warmest on record, driest in more than decade

article

Now that we're entrenched in some of the coldest temperatures of the season, let's look back at warmer times.

The year 2021 has obviously wrapped up, and it now ranks as the fifth-warmest year on record in the Twin Cities dating all the way back to 1872. That's not a huge surprise when you take a quick glance at our temperatures per month, with 11 of the 12 months of 2021 coming in above the 30-year climate average.

The one month that was below average was February, which was brutally cold to say the least. February 2021 one of the coldest five-day stretches the metro has seen in decades. If it weren't for that month, and really for the ridiculously cold two-week or so stretch that month, it would have likely been the warmest year on record.

Still, as warm as it was, that really wasn't the headline for much of the year; it was the drought. Our hot and very dry stretch from late May through much of the summer was the main theme. And much like our "exception to the rule" for temps in February, our driest summer record was dashed with a very wet 10-day stretch in August, where many locations statewide totaled 4-8 inches of rain. That was about the only thing that salvaged any sort of record-breaking drought and likely saved at least a few crops for farmers.

The year wrapped up though with what may arguably be one of the most comfortable falls we have ever seen. We held onto the very comfortable air through much of October and really through much of November before we finally cooled off toward Thanksgiving.

The biggest surprise of the year may have actually held off until December with the airport recording more than 20 inches of snow for the month, which is more than what was recorded from Jan. 1 through the entire spring.

So what does 2022 bring? Well, long range forecasts are a lot like throwing darts, but warmer and drier appears to be the trend at the moment. So the big question to ask is, how long will that last? It's really anyone's guess. But for the sake of our waterways and our farmers, hopefully not through another summer.

