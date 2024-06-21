MN weather: Sandbagging efforts underway, latest on flooding across Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:54 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:46 AM CDT until MON 8:35 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 AM CDT until SUN 11:55 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:24 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 6:15 AM CDT until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Pierce County

MN weather: Sandbagging efforts underway, latest on flooding across Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2024 11:22am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

St. Louis County flood disaster declaration

Following storms earlier in the week, and with more on the way this weekend, road crews are working to stay on top of damage throughout northeastern Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota communities are grappling with the aftermath of heavy rain that has caused flooding and damage in some areas, while others are preparing for possible flooding.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Cloudy and wet Friday, heavy rain possible 

Gov. Tim Walz visiting northern Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz is traveling north on Friday after the region received significant rainfall from Tuesday's storm. 

Walz will first stop in Biwabik to look at the storm damage and severe flooding in the area. He will then go to Cook, about 40 miles north, to see the flood damage in that area. 

The St. Louis County Board approved a disaster declaration on Thursday, which will allow access to federal and state emergency funds. 

Flooding in Cook, Minnesota. (Credit: @quetzallevens) (Supplied)

I-90, other roadways closed in southwest Minnesota 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) closed a section of Interstate 90 in both directions between Adrian and 110th Street in southwest Minnesota on Friday due to flooding. US 75 between the Iowa border and I-90 in Luverne is also closed due to floodwaters. 

Pictures from the area show water covering the roadway and the fields on either side. MnDOT advises travelers to watch out for water, slow down, and plan their travels ahead of time. 

Other roadways in Minnesota have also been affected by floodwaters. To see a full list of closures, click here

Flooding on I-90 in Magnolia. (Credit: MnDOT)

Stillwater Lift Bridge closes 

Crews in Stillwater are shutting down the historic Lift Bridge on Friday due to flooding concerns.  

Flood preparations are underway along the St. Croix River. The water has already breached the banks, putting parks along the river underwater, and the city is preparing for it to climb even higher.

MnDOT will set up barricades and block access to both ends of the Stillwater Lift Bridge on Friday. Until the bridge reopens, pedestrian and bicycle traffic will no longer be allowed to use the river crossing. Parking will also be restricted in the area around the bridge in downtown Stillwater. 

Stillwater closes lift bridge as river rises

Stillwater is closing the historic lift bridge on Friday due to possible flooding. Once the bridge is lifted, boats can pass underneath, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic will no longer be able to use the river crossing. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more.

Sandbagging in Waterville 

Le Sueur County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags in Waterville. Volunteers can visit the city shop at the corner of Hoosac and Reed Streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

Sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the city garage on the same corner, the county emergency management said. 

Waterville is located about 17 miles southwest of Faribault, Minnesota. 