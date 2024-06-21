MN weather: Sandbagging efforts underway, latest on flooding across Minnesota

Minnesota communities are grappling with the aftermath of heavy rain that has caused flooding and damage in some areas, while others are preparing for possible flooding.

Gov. Tim Walz visiting northern Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz is traveling north on Friday after the region received significant rainfall from Tuesday's storm.

Walz will first stop in Biwabik to look at the storm damage and severe flooding in the area. He will then go to Cook, about 40 miles north, to see the flood damage in that area.

The St. Louis County Board approved a disaster declaration on Thursday, which will allow access to federal and state emergency funds.

Flooding in Cook, Minnesota. (Credit: @quetzallevens) (Supplied)

I-90, other roadways closed in southwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) closed a section of Interstate 90 in both directions between Adrian and 110th Street in southwest Minnesota on Friday due to flooding. US 75 between the Iowa border and I-90 in Luverne is also closed due to floodwaters.

Pictures from the area show water covering the roadway and the fields on either side. MnDOT advises travelers to watch out for water, slow down, and plan their travels ahead of time.

Other roadways in Minnesota have also been affected by floodwaters. To see a full list of closures, click here.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Flooding on I-90 in Magnolia. (Credit: MnDOT) From: Supplied

Stillwater Lift Bridge closes

Crews in Stillwater are shutting down the historic Lift Bridge on Friday due to flooding concerns.

Flood preparations are underway along the St. Croix River. The water has already breached the banks, putting parks along the river underwater, and the city is preparing for it to climb even higher.

MnDOT will set up barricades and block access to both ends of the Stillwater Lift Bridge on Friday. Until the bridge reopens, pedestrian and bicycle traffic will no longer be allowed to use the river crossing. Parking will also be restricted in the area around the bridge in downtown Stillwater.

Sandbagging in Waterville

Le Sueur County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags in Waterville. Volunteers can visit the city shop at the corner of Hoosac and Reed Streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

Sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the city garage on the same corner, the county emergency management said.

Waterville is located about 17 miles southwest of Faribault, Minnesota.