Minnesota rain totals: Wet Thursday, Friday in southern half of state

Heavy rain has caused flooding and damage throughout the past week in Minnesota, and even more is expected to come down this weekend.

Southern Minnesota took its turn getting the brunt of the rain Thursday into about noon Friday. Here's a look at some rain totals:

Luverne: 4.93 inches

St. James: 4.41 inches

Garden City: 3.15 inches

Owatonna: 2.26 inches

New Ulm: 1.55 inches

Northfield: 1.32 inches

Lakeville: 0.68 inches

Rainfall totals across Minnesota from Thursday until noon Friday.

Preparation efforts are underway for the anticipated rain, as Le Sueur County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags in Waterville. Officials say sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the city garage.

Meanwhile, Owatonna residents can pick up sandbanks from the City Street Department to help restrict water from entering homes and businesses through doors, garages, and entryways.

Several roads have either been damaged, or remain closed due to flooding. You can find an updated list compiled by FOX 9 here.