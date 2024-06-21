Minnesota rain totals: Wet Thursday, Friday in southern half of state

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
19
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:46 AM CDT until MON 8:35 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 AM CDT until SUN 11:55 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:24 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:21 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:07 PM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
Flood Warning
from FRI 6:15 AM CDT until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:29 PM CDT until SAT 2:15 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Minnesota rain totals: Wet Thursday, Friday in southern half of state

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2024 3:24pm CDT
Weather
MN weather: Friday afternoon forecast update

FOX 9's Cody Matz shares an update on the Friday weather forecast.

LUVERNE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Heavy rain has caused flooding and damage throughout the past week in Minnesota, and even more is expected to come down this weekend.

Southern Minnesota took its turn getting the brunt of the rain Thursday into about noon Friday. Here's a look at some rain totals: 

  • Luverne: 4.93 inches
  • St. James: 4.41 inches
  • Garden City: 3.15 inches
  • Owatonna: 2.26 inches
  • New Ulm: 1.55 inches
  • Northfield: 1.32 inches
  • Lakeville: 0.68 inches

Rainfall totals across Minnesota from Thursday until noon Friday. 

Preparation efforts are underway for the anticipated rain, as Le Sueur County Emergency Management posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags in Waterville. Officials say sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the city garage.

Meanwhile, Owatonna residents can pick up sandbanks from the City Street Department to help restrict water from entering homes and businesses through doors, garages, and entryways.

Several roads have either been damaged, or remain closed due to flooding. You can find an updated list compiled by FOX 9 here.

Northern Minnesota flooding recap day after storms

Several roads in northern Minnesota are closed on Wednesday after heavy rains caused flooding throughout several regions. FOX 9’s Rob Olson is live at Gooseberry Falls State Park with a recap of some of the damage.