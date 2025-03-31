Man shot while driving I-94 in Minneapolis, leaving him critically injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Monday morning.
Shooting on I-94 at West Broadway Avenue
What we know:
Officers responded to I-94 at West Broadway Avenue to assist the Minnesota State Patrol after a man in his early 20s was found shot in his car, Minneapolis police say.
The man suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Police say a woman was also inside the car at the time of the incident, but was uninjured.
Authorities believe the man was shot while driving eastbound on I-94.
Part of I-94 was closed for about three hours due to the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have made no arrests, and no suspect information has been given yet.
It is not currently known what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.
The Source: This report was written from infromation provided by the Minneapolis Police Department.