Man shot while driving I-94 in Minneapolis, leaving him critically injured

Published  March 31, 2025 3:57pm CDT
The scene of the shooting on I-94 and West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

    • A man was seriously injured after he was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Monday morning.
    • The shooting left part of eastbound I-94 near West Broadway Avenue shut down for about three hours.
    • No arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Monday morning. 

Shooting on I-94 at West Broadway Avenue 

What we know:

Officers responded to I-94 at West Broadway Avenue to assist the Minnesota State Patrol after a man in his early 20s was found shot in his car, Minneapolis police say. 

The man suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Police say a woman was also inside the car at the time of the incident, but was uninjured. 

Authorities believe the man was shot while driving eastbound on I-94. 

Part of I-94 was closed for about three hours due to the incident. 

What we don't know:

Police have made no arrests, and no suspect information has been given yet. 

It is not currently known what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The Source: This report was written from infromation provided by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

