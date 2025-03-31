Man shot while driving I-94 in Minneapolis, leaving him critically injured

article

The Brief A man was seriously injured after he was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The shooting left part of eastbound I-94 near West Broadway Avenue shut down for about three hours. No arrests have been made.



Shooting on I-94 at West Broadway Avenue

What we know:

Officers responded to I-94 at West Broadway Avenue to assist the Minnesota State Patrol after a man in his early 20s was found shot in his car, Minneapolis police say.

The man suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Police say a woman was also inside the car at the time of the incident, but was uninjured.

Authorities believe the man was shot while driving eastbound on I-94.

Part of I-94 was closed for about three hours due to the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have made no arrests, and no suspect information has been given yet.

It is not currently known what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.