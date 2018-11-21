School districts finding ways to make up snow, cold days
School districts across Minnesota are trying to figure out when to make up the numerous cold and snow days that have already occurred this year. Some districts, like Hastings and Stillwater, are choosing to make Presidents Day next week a school day to make up for lost class time.

DOC investigates Stillwater murder
The Minnesota Department of Corrections held a news conference Thursday to explain their findings from a preliminary investigation into the murder of one of its officers.