Stillwater prepares for flooding
This soggy day only reminds the City of Stillwater what’s to come: a flood.
School districts finding ways to make up snow, cold days
School districts across Minnesota are trying to figure out when to make up the numerous cold and snow days that have already occurred this year. Some districts, like Hastings and Stillwater, are choosing to make Presidents Day next week a school day to make up for lost class time.
Minnesota lawmakers tour Stillwater prison
Minnesota lawmakers toured the Stillwater prison where a corrections officer died last year in an inmate assault.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Stillwater
State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stillwater.
DOC Commissioner discusses prison safety after corrections officer murder
Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy announced Friday the welding shop at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater where Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm was killed will not be used again during his administration.
Friend of slain correctional officer speaks out
Officer Joseph Gomm's former colleague asks what could have been done differently before his friend was shot and killed Wednesday.
Joseph Glomm's death reverberated through the corrections community
A corrections director in Nebraska who knew Stillwater Corrections Officer Joseph Glomm shares a poem he wrote about the dangers of correctional work.
Prison employee talks about issues in system
A Minnesota Correctional Facility employee talked to Fox 9 about the issues with discipline and staffing levels in the state's prison system.
DOC investigates Stillwater murder
The Minnesota Department of Corrections held a news conference Thursday to explain their findings from a preliminary investigation into the murder of one of its officers.
Correctional officer killed in Stillwater prison
An officer at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was killed Wednesday.
Quest to create new typeface unearths incredible story
In an increasingly online world it's easy to forget the craftsmanship that goes into things like design, and even the shape of the letters we type.
Heavy rains raise water line on St. Croix river
Heavy rains this spring are causing high water levels on the St. Croix river near Stillwater, Minn.
Inside the construction of Stillwater's newest bridge
Go inside the construction of Stillwater's newest bridge.
Stillwater app creates immersive historical walking tour experience
A new app in Stillwater is allowing people to tour the city back in time.
Man stuck on Stillwater Lift Bridge during malfunction
The Stillwater Lift Bridge operator was stuck on the bridge for several hours during a malfunction on Tuesday.
Hockey Day celebration in Stillwater, Minnesota
Todd Walker checks out the Hockey Day festivities in Stillwater, Minnesota.