Minnesota weather: Cloudy and wet Friday, heavy rain possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2024 6:12am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Wet Friday with possible heavy rain

It will be wet on Friday with several rounds of rain throughout the day and overnight. The Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota are under a flood watch Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It will be a gloomy and wet Friday with several rounds of rain starting in the morning and lasting through the start of the weekend.  

Temperatures remain below average for the first full day of summer, with a high of 70 degrees. 

Expect rounds of rain through the morning hours, scattered showers in the afternoon, and more rain in the evening. Local area downpours are likely with the possibility of flash flooding. The heaviest rain will likely stay closer to the Interstate 90 corridor, but the metro could also see some heavy downpours.  

The Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota, and parts of western Wisconsin are under a flood watch from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, southern Minnesota and part of the Twin Cities are under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while the northern metro up to the St. Cloud area is under a level 1 marginal risk on Friday. 

The rain is sticking around overnight and into Saturday morning with a drying trend in the afternoon. Sunday is much nicer and drier, with highs in the 80s. The drying trend follows us into the week, along with warmer temperatures in the 80s. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

