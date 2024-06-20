Flooding road closures in Minnesota: List

Recent heavy rains have led to flooding and washed out roads in parts of Minnesota, which has prompted officials to close highways.

Here's a running list of road closures in Minnesota as of 9 a.m. on June 20, 2024 (this list will be updated). For real-time updates, click here.

Twin Cities metro area road closures

Highway 41 in Chaska is among the highways closed due to rising river waters.

Carver County;

The City of Carver closed Main Street West Bridge at 9 a.m. Thursday between Broadway and Jorgensen streets until floodwaters recede.

Highway 41 at the Minnesota River crossing (between downtown Chaska and Highway 169) closed at 9 a.m. Thursday due to rising water levels on the Minnesota River.

Highway 30 near New Germany from Yale Avenue to the county line closed on June 18 due to flooding.

Highway 11 at the Minnesota River near Jordan closed at 7 p.m. on June 19 due to flooding.

Southern Minnesota road closures due to flooding

Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 closed at noon on June 19 due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

St. Louis County road closures after Tuesday's storm

The northern third of St. Louis County sustained the most damage after Tuesday's storms, a Wednesday press release says. County officials say 43 county roads are closed, 32 of which are in the northern portion of the county. Here's a list:

Northern St. Louis County:

Hwy 22 (State Hwy 53 – County Road 912 Ralph Rd)

CR 652 Goodell Rd (State Hwy 53 – County State Aid Highway 82 Heino Rd)

CR 467 Heino Rd (State Hwy 53 – CR 912 Ralph Rd)

CR 912 Ralph Rd (CR 652 Goodell – CSAH 82 Heino Rd)

CSAH 24 Crane Lk Rd (Unorganized Township Rd 8121 Kallio Rd – CSAH 23 Buyck)

CSAH 24 Kallio Rd (UT 8121 South – UT 8121 North)

CR 512 Sassass Rd (CSAH 87 Leander Rd – Terminus)

CR 421 Sassass Rd (State Hwy 1 – CSAH 87 Leander Rd)

CR 912 Ralph Rd (CR 467 Heino Rd – CR 492 E Anton Rd)

CR 492 E Anton Rd (CR 912 Ralph Rd – State Hwy 53)

CR 467 Heino Rd (State Hwy 53 – CR 430 Burghardt Rd)

CR 936 E Hannula Rd (State Hwy 53 – Terminus)

CR 481 Carpenter Rd (CSAH 82 Heino Rd – CSAH 22)

CR 923 Leander Rd (CR 912 Ralph Rd – Terminus)

CSAH 22 (State Hwy 73 – CR 931 Murray Rd)

CSAH 25 (CSAH 65 – CSAH 22)

CSAH 107 Lind Rd (UT 8199 Range Line Rd – State Hwy 73)

CR 931 Murray Rd (CSAH 22 – CR 491 Gustafson Rd at Bridge)

CR 481 Carpenter Rd (UT 8163 Graham Rd – UT 8157 Goodell Rd)

UT 8157 Goodell Rd (CR 491 Roini Rd – State Hwy 73)

CR 492 Anton Rd (west of State Hwy 73 from Fire # 11244 – Terminus)

UT 8134 West Reik Rd (Ut 8142 – CSAH 139)

CSAH 114 West Olson Rd (CSAH 5 – State Hwy 73)

CSAH 139 Range Line Rd (State Hwy 1 – CSAH 114 West Olson Rd)

CR 720 Lindsey Rd (State Hwy 1 – CSAH 114 West Olson Rd)

CSAH 116 Echo Trail (UT 8211 North Arm Rd – Moose River Landing)

UT 8211 North Arm Rd (CSAH 116 Echo Trail – Terminus)

CR 455 Sundling Rd (CR 676 Fectos Rd – Terminus)

CR 674 Breezy Pt Rd (CSAH 77 – Terminus)

CR 949 Bradley Rd (CR 929 Moccasin Pt Rd – Terminus)

CR 408 Mud Creek Rd (State Hwy 1/169 – Terminus)

CSAH 138 Giants Ridge Rd (CR 416 Tower/Biwabik Rd – Terminus)

Duluth and surrounding townships:

Fox Farm Rd under water at Sucker River Bridge between Two Harbors Rd and Hwy 44

App Rd. at Captain Jacobs Creek between Two Harbors Rd and West Knife Rd

Central St. Louis County including quad cities:

Pettit Road closed west of Heritage Trail

Hwy 44 closed between Brimson Toimi Road to Fairbanks Road

Brimson Toimi Road between Hwy 16 and Little Creek Road

South Loon Lake Road closed just south of Hwy 16

Williams Rd closed west of Smith Road

Wilson Road closed at Highway 4

Southwestern St. Louis County:

CR 65 closed 1.35 miles west of Highway 73 due to washed out culvert

CR 63 just west of Hibbing

Shaw Road between Hayes and 92

Green Rock Road by Belchner Road

St. Louis County says other roads have posted signs warning of water potentially covering part of the road, which could mean roadways are down to a single lane but are still considered passable.

Roads will be reopened once they're determined safe.