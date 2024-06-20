Tettegouche State Park bridge destroyed due to flooding

article

A popular hiking bridge within the Tettegouche State Park in northeast Minnesota was the casualty of flooding seen earlier this week.



Previously damaged by a storm in 2022, the bridge over the Baptism River further deteriorated on Tuesday, making it now impassable, although the bridge remains connected to the shore on its west side.



Currently, the bridge remains hanging in the water, and will need to be cut up and removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR says a replacement bridge is in the planning stages, though its construction likely won’t happen until 2025.

Tettegouche State Park is located 58 miles northeast of Duluth, with the Baptism River eventually flowing into Lake Superior.