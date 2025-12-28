LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions across Minnesota

The Brief Heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected to create hazardous travel conditions across the region. Many roads and highways in Minnesota were already covered by early Sunday morning. This story will be updated with the latest road conditions statewide.



The Sunday after Christmas will be a difficult travel day in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with winter storm and blizzard warnings in place. A livestream of the latest forecast and conditions can be viewed above.

Minnesota road conditions

Live updates:

1:45 p.m.

Southeast Minnesota is now under a no-travel advisory, meaning that deteriorating driving conditions have made travel dangerous.

Tow truck responses are also not advised until conditions improve.

No travel is advised in the following counties:

Dodge

Fillmore

Freeborn

Goodhue

Houston

Mower

Olmsetd

Rice

Steele

Wabasha

Winona

The no-travel advisory also includes all counties from the Iowa border north to Highway 19 and from the Mississippi River west to I-35.

11:50 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel on state highways in the following Minnesota counties:

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Redwood

Pipestone

Yellow Medicine

Officials say heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating limited visibility.

10:40 a.m.

MnDOT has issued a NO TRAVEL ADVISORY for all state highways and Interstate 90 in South Central Minnesota until conditions improve. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating blizzard and whiteout conditions. Postpone all travel until conditions improve.

9:35 a.m.

Photo shows a road condition map from MnDOT's 511 site. (Supplied)

Most of the roads and highways in southern Minnesota are already covered, with some spots reporting reduced visibility.

Areas of the western Twin Cities metro are partially covered.

The weather conditions will continue to move east throughout the morning.

