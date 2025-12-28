LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions across Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:56 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Winona County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County
LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions across Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  December 28, 2025 11:14am CST
Weather
The Brief

    • Heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected to create hazardous travel conditions across the region.
    • Many roads and highways in Minnesota were already covered by early Sunday morning.
    • This story will be updated with the latest road conditions statewide.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Christmas will be a difficult travel day in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with winter storm and blizzard warnings in place. A livestream of the latest forecast and conditions can be viewed above. 

This story will be updated with the latest weather information throughout the day on Sunday. 

Minnesota road conditions

Live updates:

1:45 p.m. 

Southeast Minnesota is now under a no-travel advisory, meaning that deteriorating driving conditions have made travel dangerous. 

Tow truck responses are also not advised until conditions improve. 

No travel is advised in the following counties:

  • Dodge
  • Fillmore
  • Freeborn
  • Goodhue
  • Houston
  • Mower
  • Olmsetd
  • Rice
  • Steele
  • Wabasha
  • Winona

The no-travel advisory also includes all counties from the Iowa border north to Highway 19 and from the Mississippi River west to I-35. 

11:50 a.m. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel on state highways in the following Minnesota counties:

  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Murray
  • Redwood
  • Pipestone
  • Yellow Medicine

Officials say heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating limited visibility. 

10:40 a.m.

MnDOT has issued a NO TRAVEL ADVISORY for all state highways and Interstate 90 in South Central Minnesota until conditions improve. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating blizzard and whiteout conditions. Postpone all travel until conditions improve.

9:35 a.m. 

Photo shows a road condition map from MnDOT's 511 site.  (Supplied)

Most of the roads and highways in southern Minnesota are already covered, with some spots reporting reduced visibility. 

Areas of the western Twin Cities metro are partially covered. 

The weather conditions will continue to move east throughout the morning.

For the latest Minnesota road condition updates, click here.

For the most recent weather alerts, click here. 

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast, the National Weather Service and the MnDOT 511 map.

