Extreme cold warning in effect across Minnesota starting Thursday: What to know

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
13
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Rock County
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 2:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County

Extreme cold warning in effect across Minnesota starting Thursday: What to know

By
Published  January 22, 2026 6:51am CST
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Dangerous cold temps ahead

MN weather: Dangerous cold temps ahead

An extreme cold warning is in effect starting Thursday evening. Jared Piepenburg has everything you need to know about the cold.

(FOX 9) - An extreme cold warning will go into effect across Minnesota starting Thursday evening as temperatures drop to dangerously low levels.

Extreme cold warning

What we know:

The extreme cold warning goes into effect Thursday evening until Friday at noon. The warning will be followed by an extreme cold watch that will be in effect for the latter half of Friday through Saturday.

But, Minnesota isn't alone in feeling the cold. The warning also stretches into the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and northern Kansas. At the same time, 35 states, including Texas, are bracing for a major winter storm.

What's next:

Temps will begin to drop during the day on Thursday with the air temp pushing from around 6 degrees at noon on Thursday to -10 degrees at 7 p.m.

By 7 a.m. on Friday, the air temperature is expected to be around -19 degrees while the windchill could be 40 below zero. It doesn't get much better on Friday as the high temperature for the day in the Twin Cities isn't expected to exceed -8 degrees.

What you can do:

In temperatures like this, frost bite is possible in as little as 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. If you are going out and braving the cold, you need to bundle up.

As for your furry friends, experts recommend pet owners bring their cats indoors any time temps hit single digs and only take dogs out for quick bathroom breaks. The amount of time a dog can stand outside in frigid temperatures depends on their age, health, size, and breed. Young and elderly dogs, along with pets that have thin coats, are extra susceptible to the cold. Keep an eye on your pet outdoors for signs of being too cold, like shivering or lifting its paws. More tips are available here.

The backstory:

An extreme cold warning is self-explanatory, but if you haven't heard of that term before that is because the new warning has replaced wind chill warnings.

WeatherMinnesota