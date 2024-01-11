Minnesota weather: Tips for protecting your pets during frigid temperatures

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, McLeod County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County

Minnesota weather: Tips for protecting your pets during frigid temperatures

Animal Humane Society
The Animal Humane Society is offering tips to help keep your pet safe and comfortable for the remainder of winter.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - After much of Minnesota finally received measurable amounts of snow this season, and colder temperatures expected ahead, the Animal Humane Society is offering tips to help keep your pet safe and comfortable for the remainder of winter.

Owners are advised to keep cats indoors at all times once temperatures hit single digits outside and only take dogs out for quick relief breaks as needed.

The amount of time a dog can stay outside comfortably depends on its age, health, size, and breed. Young and elderly dogs, along with pets that have thin coats, are extra susceptible to the cold. Keep an eye on your pet outdoors for signs of being too cold, like shivering or lifting its paws. 

Ears and paws are particularly vulnerable to frostbite, so be sure to whip off any salt, ice, and snow from your pet. An extra step to keep your pet safe is by using booties or paw wax to help protect your dog's paws while outdoors in the cold, according to the AHS. 

Although feral cats are used to living outside and are often resilient to harsher climates, you can help them stay warm by building outdoor shelters. Meanwhile, car owners are encouraged to tap their hood before starting an engine to ensure a cat isn’t burrowed into a cavity to keep warm.

Finally, if a dog remains energetic while stuck inside, owners are encouraged to use food puzzles, destruction toys and treasure hunts to help keep them stimulated. Obedience training and classes can also be a great outlet for a pet to burn some energy.

