Minnesota weather: Tips for protecting your pets during frigid temperatures

article

After much of Minnesota finally received measurable amounts of snow this season, and colder temperatures expected ahead, the Animal Humane Society is offering tips to help keep your pet safe and comfortable for the remainder of winter.

Owners are advised to keep cats indoors at all times once temperatures hit single digits outside and only take dogs out for quick relief breaks as needed.

The amount of time a dog can stay outside comfortably depends on its age, health, size, and breed. Young and elderly dogs, along with pets that have thin coats, are extra susceptible to the cold. Keep an eye on your pet outdoors for signs of being too cold, like shivering or lifting its paws.

Ears and paws are particularly vulnerable to frostbite, so be sure to whip off any salt, ice, and snow from your pet. An extra step to keep your pet safe is by using booties or paw wax to help protect your dog's paws while outdoors in the cold, according to the AHS.

Although feral cats are used to living outside and are often resilient to harsher climates, you can help them stay warm by building outdoor shelters. Meanwhile, car owners are encouraged to tap their hood before starting an engine to ensure a cat isn’t burrowed into a cavity to keep warm.

Finally, if a dog remains energetic while stuck inside, owners are encouraged to use food puzzles, destruction toys and treasure hunts to help keep them stimulated. Obedience training and classes can also be a great outlet for a pet to burn some energy.