Minnesota weather: What to expect with extreme cold warning Thursday-Friday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
14
Blizzard Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: What to expect with extreme cold warning Thursday-Friday

By and
Published  January 21, 2026 1:46pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Wednesday forecast update

MN weather: Wednesday forecast update

FOX 9's Cody Matz shares an update to the frigid forecast for Minnesota.

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning from Thursday evening through Friday morning for much of Minnesota.
    • Arctic air moves into the region Thursday, and wind chills could reach 30–50 below zero by Thursday night across Minnesota.
    • If the current forecast holds with a high temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday, it would be tied for the third-coldest high temperature since 2000. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An extreme cold warning is in effect for Minnesota starting Thursday evening, when wind chills could reach 40 and 50 below zero in much of the state. 

Extreme cold in Minnesota 

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning from Thursday evening until Friday morning for much of Minnesota. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected by Thursday night and Friday morning. 

READ MORE: Do trees actually explode from 'extreme' cold?

Wind chills could reach 30-50 below zero by Thursday night, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. 

Forecast wind chill for 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Minnesota weather forecast

Timeline:

Arctic air starts moving in Thursday, with temperatures peaking near 8 degrees midday before falling through the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight lows drop into the subzero teens. 

Friday turns frigid with a high of around 8 degrees below zero. Saturday remains bitterly cold with temperatures staying below zero. 

Dig deeper:

If the current forecast holds with a high temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday, it would be tied for the third-coldest high temperature since 2000. However, the Twin Cities saw a day of 6 below zero last year. So this is comparable to our typical one dose every year, or every other year, but may be dialed up just a notch from many of our usual super cold January cold snaps. 

The record cold high temperature for Jan. 23 in the Twin Cities is 16 below zero, set in 1936. So while Friday's blast of frigid air will be dangerous, and doesn't happen all the often, it still won't break a record. 

Winter WeatherMinnesota