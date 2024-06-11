Lynx star Napheesa Collier headed to second straight Summer Olympics

article

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier on Tuesday was named to the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team that will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris.

It’s Collier’s second appearance on Team USA. She won a gold medal with the Americans in Tokyo back in 2020. It’s the seventh straight Olympic Games a Minnesota Lynx player has made the USA roster, a group that includes Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Katie Smith.

Collier’s Lynx coach, Cheryl Reeve, is also the head coach for Team USA. Collier helped lead the Americans to a title at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February in Belgium, solidifying their spot for the Summer Olympics in Paris. In that tournament, Collier averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, three assists, 3.7 steals and played more than 23 minutes per game.

Collier is also playing at an MVP level for the Lynx this season. The three-time WNBA All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game as the Lynx are 8-3 and near the top of the league standings.

The U.S. Women’s National Team heads to Paris having won seven straight gold medals, and nine of 12 since women’s basketball became an Olympic sport.