Cam Bynum does 'Raygun' dance, taunts Jaguars mascot in Vikings win

The Brief The Vikings forced 3 fourth quarter turnovers in Sunday's win at Jacksonville Cam Bynum celebrated his interception honoring Australian break dancer Raygun The Vikings taunted the Jaguars' mascot after Harrison Phillips' fumble recovery



The Minnesota Vikings defense forced three fourth quarter turnovers in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville, and Cam Bynum made sure he celebrated the heck out of them.

Bynum all but sealed a 12-7 win after hauling in his third interception of the season on a Mac Jones prayer near the end zone. He followed with a dance that might look familiar if you watched break dancing in the Summer Olympics. He paid homage to "Raygun," who competed for Australia with several of her moves.

"I’m a big fan. She went out there and had fun, and that’s what I do out there on the field," Bynum said. "I’ve been saving for that, it’s been a while since I’ve had a celly, so I was like I’ve got to go crazy with this one. I wish I had a little more time, I would’ve done the whole dance but I’ve got another one coming."

Bynum says he has at least three celebrations ready for every game, hoping he gets three turnovers.

"If I don’t have an interception or a turnover, it feels like a disappointment for me. That’s my standard for myself." Bynum said. "I want to entertain people and have fun myself."

Taunting Jaxson De Ville

The Raygun dance was Bynum’s last celebration after three turnovers in the span of eight Jaguars’ plays. The first celebration might have been just as popular. Harrison Phillips recovered a Jones’ fumbled snap, and the race was on to the end zone.

The entire Vikings’ defense was dancing, and Jaguars’ mascot Jaxson De Ville didn’t care for it. Bynum pushed him out of the way and gave him a double thumbs down as they celebrated.

What’s next

The Vikings take a 7-2 record to the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, and we’ll see what they have in store if they’ll able to expand on their celebrations.