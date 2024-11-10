Parker Romo leads Vikings past Jags 12-7 with 4 FGs in NFL debut: 'It's an incredible feeling'

The Brief The Vikings are 7-2 after a 12-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday In his NFL debut, kicker Parker Romo made 4 field goals for all of the Vikings points Sam Darnold threw 3 interceptions, but the Vikings defense picked him up with 3 fourth quarter turnovers



It wasn’t exactly how the Minnesota Vikings drew it up, but they’re 7-2 after a 12-7 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Sam Darnold had three interceptions, all on throws to Justin Jefferson, but led the Vikings on two fourth quarter scoring drives that both ended with Parker Romo field goals. The Vikings dominated in first downs (28-10), total yards (402-143) total plays (82-43) and had the ball for more than 42 minutes to the Jaguars’ 17, but had to escape with the win.

The Vikings sealed the game on Trayvon Walker's personal foul for trying to punch the ball away from Aaron Jones after the play was over with less than a minute left. It was ugly, but it’s still a win.

"Proud of our guys, 7-2 with a day kind of feeling like that. Those are the types of games that good teams find a way to win regardless of what it looks like all day. I’m proud of that," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win.

Parker Romo perfect in NFL debut

Parker Romo joined the Vikings on Tuesday after doing a kicking tryout, with Will Reichard going on IR due to a quad injury. All he did in his NFL debut was go 4-for-4 on field goals and score all the Vikings’ points on the day. He made kicks from 45, 33, 34 and 29 yards out. No doubt that Romo is getting a game ball.

Romo said his wife, 1-year-old daughter, parents and a groomsman from his wedding were all at Sunday's game,

"First NFL game ever and I’m blessed to be back with a group of guys that I trained with in the offseason. It’s an incredible feeling, I’ve got a lot of special people in the stands today, so it’s a great way to start and I just want to keep the ball rolling," Romo said.

Romo was with the Vikings last offseason before they drafted Reichard out of Alabama. He spent the 2023 season with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL and was 17-of-19 on field goals there. As recently as last week, Romo was staying ready by working out at a high school football field in his hometown of Fayateville, Arkansas. Every time O'Connell called on him Sunday, he was ready.

"He was huge. We were going to let them compete and they did," O'Connell said. "We always knew and when we let Parker go, we said ‘You should be kicking in the NFL this year with your talent.' We were just lucky he was available in that moment,"

Cam Bynum explains ‘Raygun’ celebration

The Vikings came up with three fourth quarter turnovers over a span of eight Jaguars' plays to put the game in their favor. Harrison Phillips recovered a fumbled snap by Mac Jones, and Byron Murphy Jr. and Cam Bynum came up with interceptions to prevent a Jaguars’ comeback. Bynum celebrated with the "Raygun" dance from the Summer Olympics.

"If anybody watched the Olympics, Australian break dancer ‘Raygun,’ I’m a big fan. She went out there and had fun, and that’s what I do out there on the field," Bynum said. "If I don’t have an interception or a turnover, it feels like a disappointment for me. That’s my standard for myself. I want to entertain people and have fun myself."

Bynum now has three interceptions this season.

Aaron Jones carted to locker room

Aaron Jones left the game in the second half and had to be carted to the locker room due to a chest injury. He finished with 17 carries for 88 yards, and two catches for 13 yards. His health will be something to watch going forward.

What’s next

The Vikings got the win without scoring an offensive touchdown. They head to Tennessee next Sunday.