Minnesota DNR announces year-round catch-and-release bass fishing season

The Brief The Minnesota DNR has introduced a year-round catch-and-release bass fishing season. The change in regulations comes after 91% of public respondents supported the extended bass season. Additional new fishing regulations include changes for various species and bodies of water.



Minnesota anglers will now be able to enjoy bass fishing all year with a new catch-and-release season, according to new regulations announced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

New bass fishing regulations

What we know:

The DNR has introduced a catch-and-release season for large-mouth and small-mouth bass, allowing fishing on inland waters year-round.

The department says the change comes after a 2023 questionnaire showed strong public support, with 91% of 3,041 respondents backing the proposal.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe also expressed support for the regulation change, while emphasizing the importance of monitoring bass populations to prevent any negative impact, the department says.

Why you should care:

The DNR typically implements new regulations on March 1, but the new rules were adopted in January, and anglers can begin catch-and-release bass fishing on Feb. 23, 2026.

The 2026 fishing regulations include new and modified rules for nine bodies of water in Beltrami, Crow Wing, Itasca, Jackson, Martin, Morrison and Todd counties.

A new rule allows up to three hooks within 18 inches on a single tackle configuration, while updated language also clarifies only one bait is allowed per line and stinger hooks are only allowed on artificial baits.

What they're saying:

"We’re improving bass fishing opportunities after hearing strong support from anglers for earlier bass fishing," said Eric Altena, Little Falls area fisheries supervisor, in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Bass populations are thriving and have increased abundance and sizes, and compared with past decades, have broader geographic distribution in our state."

What's next:

For the most up-to-date fish consumption guidance, visit MDH’s Fish Consumption Guidance page.

Anglers can also find the 2026 fishing regulations book now on the Minnesota DNR website, while printed copies will be available by March 1 anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold.