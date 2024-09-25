Artist killed in shooting in downtown St. Paul

article

The Brief St. Paul officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. for a shooting in downtown St. Paul. Police found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, the Lowertown Lofts Art Cooperative said the victim was one of their members. Officers are working to make an arrest but no suspects are in custody.



An artist working on a project was killed in a shooting in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday evening.

What we know

So far, police have released few details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kellogg Boulevard and Wall Street on Wednesday around 5:18 p.m.

At the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. That woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the suspect involved in the shooting left the area in a vehicle.

More info

Our crews saw investigators working in an alleyway behind the Lowertown Lofts Art Cooperative. While police were unable to release details about the victim, the art cooperative posted on Facebook that the woman killed was a member of their group.

They wrote: "This afternoon one of our members was shot and killed while working on an art project outside of our building. We don’t have a lot of information right now, but we are working closely with the authorities to resolve this tragic event. We ask that our friends and neighbors not speculate about the situation. Our community is in shock and grief as we grapple with the unimaginable."

What else?

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects are in custody as of Wednesday evening.

Police were also unable to confirm if the suspect knew the victim.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call St. Paul investigators at 651-266-5650.