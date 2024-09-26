St. Paul artist shooting, police shooting in Belle Plaine connected

The Brief St. Paul police officers fatally shot a person in Belle Plaine on Thursday morning. The case is connected to an artist's killing in Lowertown on Wednesday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



St. Paul police officers were involved in a fatal shooting in Belle Plaine on Thursday morning. The shooting is connected to a homicide in Lowertown, St. Paul, police said.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department said its officers were involved in a shooting just after 6:30 a.m. in Belle Plaine, where one person died. No police officers were injured.

"The incident is related to [Wednesday's] homicide in Lowertown," St. Paul police said.

In a post on Facebook Thursday morning, the Belle Plaine Police Department said, "Overnight, and through this morning, there was, and continues to be, police activity" near Meridian Street South and Prairie Street East.

"There is no threat to the public at this time. Please stay away from the area, as there is an ongoing, active investigation. As we gather more facts, we will send out a press release," the post said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the Belle Plaine incident.

Photos from the scene show a medical helicopter and crime scene tape near a church.

Belle Plaine schools were under a shelter-in-place earlier Thursday but that has since been lifted, the district superintendent told FOX 9.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kellogg Boulevard and Wall Street on Wednesday around 5:18 p.m.

At the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. That woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

Officers believe the suspect involved in the shooting left the area in a vehicle.

FOX 9's crews saw investigators working in an alleyway behind the Lowertown Lofts Art Cooperative. While police were unable to release details about the victim, the art cooperative posted on Facebook that the woman killed was a member of their group.

They wrote: "This afternoon one of our members was shot and killed while working on an art project outside of our building. We don’t have a lot of information right now, but we are working closely with the authorities to resolve this tragic event. We ask that our friends and neighbors not speculate about the situation. Our community is in shock and grief as we grapple with the unimaginable."

When FOX 9 crews returned to the scene on Thursday morning, flowers were placed on a mural, which was blocked off by caution tape.

Police do not know if the suspect knew the victim.

This is a developing story that we'll update as we learn more.