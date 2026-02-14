St. Paul woman federally indicted for allegedly biting Border Patrol agent's finger after Alex Pretti shooting

The Brief A woman from St. Paul was indicted by a Minnesota Federal Grand Jury after being accused of biting off the tip of a federal agent's finger. The incident happened when protesters converged on the scene of the fatal Alex Pretti shooting on Jan. 24. She is charged with inflicting bodily injury on a Homeland Security Investiations special agent.



A St. Paul woman was indicted by a Minnesota Federal Grand Jury after authorities say she bit off the tip of a Homeland Security Investigations agent's finger.

Claire Louise Feng, 27, is charged with inflicting bodily injury on a federal law enforcement officer in performance of his official duties.

Woman charged with biting off part of federal agent's finger

Big picture view:

Federal authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 24 following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

Court documents say agents were trying to secure a perimeter around the scene of the shooting.

An agent then tried to arrest someone who threw a tear gas canister back at officers. Charges allege that Feng then tackled the agent who was trying to make the arrest.

When another agent took Feng to the ground, Feng allegedly bit his right ring finger, severing the tip and leaving the bone exposed.

The case is still being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.