Women charged with biting Border Patrol agents’ fingers following Alex Pretti shooting

The Brief Two women are accused of biting the fingers of separate border patrol agents following the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Claire Louise Feng, of St. Paul, and Emily Duchateau Baierl, of Minneapolis, have both been charged with assault.



Two women have been charged after allegedly biting the fingers of U.S. Border Patrol agents in the moments that followed the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Agent biting charges

What we know:

Claire Louise Feng, 27, of St. Paul, is charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Emily Duchateau Baierl, 37, was also charged with assault.

According to charges, around 9:25 a.m., Feng allegedly tackled a border patrol agent who was attempting to arrest another woman. At that point, a second agent attempted to pull Feng away, and took her to the ground – at which point she "forcibly bit the right ring finger of [the second agent]." The injury left the agent with a tip of his finger bitten off, charges allege.

Dig deeper:

At the same time, charges state that Baierl allegedly bit the middle finger of an officer who was attempting to remove her mask after allegedly being spotted throwing objects at agents.