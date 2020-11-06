Wisconsin sees day-to-day COVID-19 increase of nearly 1,000 cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin grew by nearly 1,000 cases on a day-to-day basis on Saturday, as a spike in coronavirus spread is showing no signs of stopping.

On Friday, the state, for the first time, reported its first 6,000 case day with 6,141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Saturday, that number shot up to 7,065, a day-to-day increase of 924 new cases.

At the same time, the state's positivity rate continued to climb to a seven-day average of 34.1 percent. Other metrics, including seven-day averages for cases and deaths are also continuing to trend upwards.

Data shows hospitalizations, particularly in the state's southeast region, have continued to spike upwards. There are currently 1,787 patients in the hospital and 385 in intensive care. Six patients are being cared for at an alternative care site at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 200,000 of the state's 263,130 COVID-19 patients have recovered, which accounts for 77.1 percent of confirmed cases. There have also been 2,301 deaths and 12,727 people hospitalized since March.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended until November 21. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.