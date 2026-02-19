Minnesota mayors push for state funding to undo ICE surge damage

The Brief Mayors from about 20 Minnesota cities are seeking state financial help due to budget strains. Cities have lost revenue and faced increased spending to support businesses and maintain public safety. Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $10 million fund for businesses, but cities hope for additional aid.



Mayors from around 20 cities in Minnesota are urging the state for financial assistance to address budget challenges worsened by Operation Metro Surge.

Mayors seek state aid

What we know:

Mayors from mostly suburban areas are concerned about budget deficits caused by decreased revenue and increased spending. They have been supporting struggling businesses and maintaining public safety amid the financial strain.

Patrick Hanlon, the mayor of Hopkins, highlighted the struggles in his city, with construction projects stalled and non-profits overwhelmed.

"We have many construction workers in my city leaving the state with construction projects left idle, rents that will go unpaid for mortgages that can't be held, and non-profits that are over capacity right now," said Hanlon.

Budget pressures and state response

What they're saying:

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollis Winston expressed concerns about unsustainable spending on public safety.

"It has forced cities to spend unsustainably on overtime and other key public safety services. Within our city of Brooklyn Park, we've accrued close to 250 hours of overtime just this year within our police department alone," said Winston.

Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case emphasized the need for state aid.

"We don't have the resources to go it alone. We'll need state aid in order to continue the work that we were elected to do," said Case.

What we don't know:

The exact cost of Operation Metro Surge for these cities remains uncertain, though officials expect it to be significant.