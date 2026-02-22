Team USA men's hockey wins gold: Minnesota celebrates historic victory

The Brief The U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team beat Canada 2-1 in overtime on Sunday to win its first gold medal in 46 years. Minnesota players and coaches celebrate their contributions. For the first time in the history of USA Hockey, both the men's and women's team won Olympic gold.



Minnesota is buzzing with excitement as Team USA's men's hockey team clinched Olympic gold for the first time in 46 years.

Minnesota's connection to the gold

What we know:

The victory has brought immense pride to Minnesota, with local bars packed as early as 7:00 a.m. to witness the historic win. Youth hockey coaches, like Tom Adolph, who coached Brock Faber, expressed pride in seeing their former players excel on the international stage.

Jay Hardwick, Warroad High School's head boys hockey coach, emphasized the importance of role models like Brock Nelson, whose family has a rich history of Olympic success. Nelson's uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the 1980 gold-winning team, and his grandfather, Bill Christian, and great uncle, Roger Christian, were on the 1960 team.

What they're saying:

"It's pretty special. Um, you can't help but feel a little bit of pride, right?" said Tom Adolph, Brock Faber’s youth hockey coach. "Now they’ll say, Jesus, this guy is from the same town as me. I can do that someday," said Jay Hardwick, Warroad High School's head boys hockey coach.

Inspiring future generations

What you can do:

The recent victory is not just a celebration of the present but a source of inspiration for future generations of hockey players. Programs like Warroad Hockey, where Brock Nelson once played, are hopeful that this win will motivate young athletes to pursue their dreams.

Why you should care:

This victory marks a significant milestone as both the men's and women's teams have won gold in the same games, a first in Olympic history. It highlights the strength and talent present in Minnesota's hockey community.