Students sue Eastern Carver County Schools over racial discrimination concerns
Six African-American students and their parents filing a lawsuit against Eastern Carver County Schools, claiming the district hasn't done enough to address racism.
Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
In the weeks leading up to an off-duty St. Paul firefighter’s death, police had responded multiple times to his home, according to St. Paul police records.
Political strategist denies affair with Rep. Omar in divorce filing
The alleged affair became public last week when the ex-wife of a Washington D.C. political strategist Tim Mynett filed divorce papers. In a counterclaim, filed Wednesday, Mynett says the allegations are false. In the claim, Mynett says "he was routinely met by [his wife] with threats of a public court filing if her unreasonable and often outrageous demands were not met."
The U of M is cracking down on e-scooter rules on campus
The scooters are more popular than ever, so the school is making sure everyone follows the rules.
Rochester, Minn. woman eliminated after making final 6 on MasterChef
A Minnesota woman's impressive run on FOX cooking show MasterChef came to an end Wednesday evening.
School lunch shaming decreasing in Minnesota, but remains a problem
The number of school children who are at risk of getting lunch shamed is going down according to new information released by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
A school bus was three hours late on the first day of school, but why?
Parents and police want answers after a school bus failed to drop off students and allegedly mislead parents and officers along the way.
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is facing additional charges in connection to a series of Minneapolis home burglaries targeting Hispanic families, according to new documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
The family of a man, who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, Minnesota this summer, appears to be presenting a different narrative after adding their own redactions to investigation documents before releasing them to media.
Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
Thousands flock to Minnesota couple's sunflower farm for whimsy, bliss
While most of us have a dream, not all of us see it come true. But, one couple in Big Lake, Minnesota lives their dream every day for two weeks when they welcome thousands to their backyard.
'They break this window, I will shoot someone': 911 transcript released in crash outside Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul Police released the transcript from the 911 call made by the driver who struck a woman outside the Minnesota State Fair Monday night.
Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is the first governor in the country to order a total ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, for all ages. Her chief medical officer has determined that youthful vaping has become a public health emergency in Michigan, and the governor, therefore, is issuing you emergency rules to cut off this protect from getting into what she contends are the unsuspecting hands of young kids.
Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.
A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.
CAIR releases redacted documents updating an Eagan officer-involved shooting
CAIR-Minnesota released documents they redacted Wednesday in order to give an update on an Eagan officer-involved shooting.
Lawmakers, Commissioner open to breaking up Minnesota DHS
Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the newly-appointed Commissioner say they are open to considering breaking up the agency into smaller pieces.
