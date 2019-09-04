Political strategist denies affair with Rep. Omar in divorce filing
The alleged affair became public last week when the ex-wife of a Washington D.C. political strategist Tim Mynett filed divorce papers. In a counterclaim, filed Wednesday, Mynett says the allegations are false. In the claim, Mynett says "he was routinely met by [his wife] with threats of a public court filing if her unreasonable and often outrageous demands were not met."

Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is the first governor in the country to order a total ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, for all ages.  Her chief medical officer has determined that youthful vaping has become a public health emergency in Michigan, and the governor, therefore, is issuing you emergency rules to cut off this protect from getting into what she contends are the unsuspecting hands of young kids. 