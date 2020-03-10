COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,221 positive tests, 14 deaths
The state of Wisconsin reported 1,221 cases of COVID-19 Monday after surpassing the 1,000 case threshold Sunday.
Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, declaring 1,112 positive tests.
Eight people have now died from COVID-19 and 707 others have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon.
Wisconsin now has 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including six deaths related to the virus.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Health Services to issue a “Safer at Home” order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.
Wisconsin now has 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five deaths related to the virus.
The amount of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has reached more than 380, according to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin reported a third coronavirus death Friday, as a bipartisan trio of mayors objected to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary and a doctor with a Madison-based health system tested positive.
Two people have died from novel coronavirus in Wisconsin, marking the first deaths linked to the virus in the state.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Public schools will also be closed for an extended period of time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping the state deliver COVID-19 test kits and samples to labs.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin officials say there have been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Schools in Wisconsin are set to close next week as the state undertakes efforts to prevent coronavirus spreading.
Wisconsin leaders are declaring a public health emergency in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the Midwest and areas across the United States.
Wisconsin officials say three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in their state, bringing the statewide total to six.
Citing concerns over COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has suspended face-to-face instruction, effective March 23.
Osceola Public Schools will be closed Tuesday after the district learned a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus visited the high school Saturday for an event.
Health officials in Wisconsin confirmed Tuesday that a third person in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state's second confirmed coronavirus case Monday. The person lives in Pierce County and was exposed while recently traveling within the U.S.