Weekend protest safety plan presented by MN National Guard, DPS

Minnesota officials are providing an update on a safety plan between multiple law enforcement agencies ahead of a weekend that could see several protests, both for and against ICE agents' presence.



Following a week of demonstrators protesting ICE agents' presence in Minnesota, several law enforcement agencies are providing an update on public safety plans ahead of the weekend that could see multiple protests.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), Minnesota National Guard and partner agencies are set to provide a "public safety briefing ahead of anticipated weekend demonstrations."

The plan comes after two shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE agents, leading to clashes between protesters and federal authorities.

Operation Metro Surge has led to a significant increase in ICE presence throughout Minnesota.

Over the past six weeks, the Trump administration has increased its deployment of federal forces, reaching more than 2,000 agents currently in the state.

Tensions have increased throughout the Twin Cities after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Exactly one week later, a different ICE agent was involved in another shooting, this time non-fatal and in north Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump has since threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, which would allow him to send the military to the state.

On Friday, Jan. 16, he walked back that threat, saying there is no reason "right now" to invoke it in Minneapolis.