Warrant: Minneapolis school shooter recently broke up with romantic partner

The shooter who opened fire on a crowd of people and killed two children at a Minneapolis church and school had recently broken up with a romantic partner, according to a search warrant obtained by FOX 9 Investigators.

Search warrant reveals details about Annunciation shooter

What we know:

According to the warrant, the shooter who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was driving a van registered to their father. The shooter was found dead behind the church wearing black "tactical" gear, according to the documents. At least two firearms/long guns were found next to the shooter.

During a search of the shooter’s father’s home, law enforcement recovered a Condor tactical vest with "various attachments not related to law enforcement/security", two external media storage devices and miscellaneous documents.

The father told police the shooter recently "broke up with a significant and/or romantic partner" and had been staying with a friend.

The father also told police that the shooter attended Annunciation as a child and that the father’s former spouse, who is the shooter’s mother, worked there in the past.

Past welfare check at parent's home

Local perspective:

Back in 2018, police were called to the shooter’s mother’s home in Eagan for a welfare check involving a juvenile, according to police records.

The call was classified as a "medical mental health" call.

Annunciation mass shooting: What happened

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in about the shooting and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning. O'Hara said on Thursday the child victim, who was identified as the 15th young victim, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital outside the Twin Cities. Police did not receive the report about the child until after the child was treated for a "graze wound" and released.

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare said Thursday morning it is now caring for nine patients, with one patient being discharged. Six patients are in satisfactory condition, including five children. Two people — one child and one adult — are in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Hospital officials said one or two more patients could be discharged Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said six children had been discharged. As of Thursday evening, it continues to care for one child.

Dig deeper:

