Man fatally struck by vehicle in St. Paul Tuesday evening

The Brief An adult man is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in the South Como neighborhood of St. Paul. Police say that upon arrival they found him lying in the street at the intersection of Front Avenue and Grotto Street North with wounds to his head. Authorities have not yet provided any further information regarding what led up to the crash.



Pedestrian struck in South Como

What we know:

According to the St. Paul Police Department, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Front Avenue and Grotto Street North following a report of a pedestrian being hit by a moving vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man lying in the street with head injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of their arrival, officers report that the driver of the vehicle was not located at the scene, but was then found nearby a short time later. He has since been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided any further information regarding what led up to the crash.

What's next:

The department’s traffic and pedestrian safety unit is leading an investigation into the crash, authorities have said.