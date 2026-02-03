Renee Good's brothers to testify before Congress at DHS use-of-force forum: How to watch

The Brief Lawmakers are hosting a public forum in Washington, D.C. on the "violent use of force" by Department of Homeland Security agents. Renee Good's two brothers, their family lawyer and another Minneapolis resident are expected to testify before Congress members. The public forum is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday.



How to watch

What you can do:

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) are hosting a bicameral public forum at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday as part of their ongoing inquiry into what they describe as "lawless and abusive tactics used by federal immigration agents."

The event will be livestreamed, which can be watched live in the player above.

Public forum addressing DHS use-of-force

The backstory:

The forum is expected to feature testimony from three individuals who say they experienced or witnessed excessive force by DHS agents, in addition to the brothers and family lawyer of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

According to the press release, those who are testifying include:

Aliya Rahman: A Minneapolis resident with autism and a traumatic brain injury who says she was violently dragged from her car by immigration agents and detained without access to medical care.

Antonio Romanucci: An attorney representing the family of Renee Good, the Minneapolis resident who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

Brent and Luke Ganger: The brothers of Renee Good.

Marimar Martinez: A Chicago resident who was shot five times by Customs and Border Patrol agents. She was later charged with assaulting the agents, but all charges were dropped six weeks later.

Martin Daniel Rascon: A California resident who was traveling with family members and says their vehicle was "unlawfully stopped" by ICE and CBP agents, and a CBP agent reportedly fired on the vehicle multiple times.

Seth Stoughton: A former police officer and expert on law enforcement's use of force.

The press release also notes that members of the Senate and House of Representatives, including members of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, are expected to attend.