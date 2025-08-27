LIVE UPDATES | Annunciation School shooting: 2 children killed, 17 others hurt

The Brief Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The gunman, a man in his 20s, killed himself after shooting through the church windows as children worshiped during their first week of school. Follow live updates below.



Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The gunman, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, killed himself.

An 8-year-old child and 10-year-old child were killed in the shooting. Adults and children, including a child as young as 6, are among those injured in the shooting.

Police said the suspect was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history. The Associated Press, citing sources, identified the suspect as Robin Westman. Authorities said he was dressed in black and armed with a rifle when he shot at the children and other worshipers during their first week back at school.

The church and school are on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis, near the intersection of 54th and Lyndale. The school is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. They started school on Monday.

Police began responding to the scene around 8:27 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing significant gunfire, so much that they didn't think it was actually gunfire.

The FBI, ATF, Homeland Security, the Minnesota State Patrol, and local authorities are on the scene. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is also at the scene.

7 children at Children's Minnesota Hospital

12:46 p.m.: Children's Minnesota Hospital confirmed to FOX News that seven children were admitted and one child has been discharged.

Here's the statement from the hospital:

"Today, seven children between ages 9-16 were admitted to our hospital for care as a result of the tragic incident this morning. One patient has been discharged. Our thoughts are with all the victims, their families and loved ones in our communities who are impacted by yet another senseless act of violence."

Sources identify the suspect as Robin Westman

12:40 p.m.: Sources confirmed to The Associated Press that the shooter was Robin Westman. The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on a condition of anonymity.

Hennepin Healthcare caring for 10 victims

12:15 p.m.: In an update on Wednesday, Hennepin Healthcare said it is caring for 10 victims from the shooting.

One adult and six children are in critical condition. One adult and two children are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At a press conference earlier Wednesday, Dr. Tom Wyatt, the chair of the emergency department, said they were treating 11 patients. The correct number is 10 patients, the hospital clarified.

Meanwhile, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital is caring for at least one child victim, a doctor there told FOX 9.

‘Minnesota is broken’

12:05 p.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted on social media, saying "Minnesota is broken. From the officers responding, to the clergy and teachers providing comfort, to the hospital staff saving lives, we will get through this together. Hug your kids close."

Avoid the area near Annunciation Catholic School

11:54 a.m.: The Minneapolis Police Department is asking people to continue to avoid the area near the school, on West 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet avenues, as police continue to investigate and to give the victims privacy.

Police stressed there is no threat to public safety at this time.

11 patients, including kids ages 6-14, at HCMC

11:13 a.m.: Hennepin Healthcare at a press conference on Wednesday morning said it had received 11 patients, including two adults and nine children, ranging in age from 6 to 14.

Four patients required the operating room.

Hospital officials did not provide details about their conditions, except to say that seven who were brought to the hospital were in critical condition and four patients required the operating room.

Several non-critical patients were taken to Children's Hospital. Patients were also taken to Masonic Children's Hospital.

2 children killed, 17 people injured

10:55 a.m.: Mayor Jacob Frey called this an "unspeakable act," adding, "children are dead. He said children and families should be able to go to school and church without fear.

"Don't say this is about thoughts and prayers right now, these kids were literally praying," Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed the shooting happened during mass marking the first week of school on Wednesday morning.

A gunman approached from outside and fired a rifle through the church windows as children sat in the pews. He struck children and worshipers. The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol.

This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," O'Hara said.

Officers responded, entered the church and attempted to provide first aid and rescue children who were hiding throughout the building.

Two young children, ages 8 and 10, were killed as they sat in the pews. seventeen other people were injured in 14 were kids. Two children are in critical condition.

"The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible," O'Hara said.

The gunman then took his own life. The shooter was in his early 20s. He does not have an extensive criminal history. Police are investigating a potential motive, O'Hara said.

"We believe he took his own life in the parking lot," O'Hara said. "The question was, was he shooting outside and inside? He was absolutely shooting outside of the building on the side of the church, inside, through the windows. It appears he may have gone inside, but I don't believe we've located any casings inside the building, so I'm not certain if he fired."

The gunman did leave behind a vehicle, which police are searching.

5 children being treated after school shooting

10:17 a.m.: The Associated Press says five children are being treated at a Minneapolis hospital after being injured in the shooting.

Meanwhile, a DOJ official told Reuters that three people, including the shooter, are dead and about 20 people are injured.

Minneapolis Council member Katie Cashman released the following statement: "This morning at Annunciation Church and Catholic School, someone shot and wounded multiple children and staff while they attended morning mass. At this moment, the shooter is contained. Our office is closely monitoring the situation and will share more information as it becomes available. I am absolutely horrified by the events unfolding this morning, and our office is here to support those who need it. This is a time to hold your loved ones close and check in with each other."

Authorities to give update at 10:30 a.m.

10 a.m.: Minneapolis police plan to provide an update at 10:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above. Meanwhile, HCMC will hold a briefing at 11 a.m.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is actively assisting the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in response to an incident that occurred earlier this morning at Annunciation Catholic School, located at 525 W. 54th St. in Minneapolis. At this time there is no immediate threat, but we urge all residents to stay out of the affected area to allow emergency responders to operate effectively. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this act of violence."

Richfield PD: 20 victims reported

9;53 a.m.: The Richfield Police Department, which neighbors Minneapolis, is reporting there are 20 victims.

"A man dressed in all black and armed with a rifle was reported at the scene," the Richfield PD said.

The Minneapolis Police Department has not said how many victims there are.

Trump has been briefed

9:50 a.m.: President Donald Trump says he has been fully briefed on the shooting and the FBI has responded.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation."

Parents can take students from scene

Police on scene at Annunciation Catholic School.

9:40 a.m.: Parents are allowed to take their children from the scene of the shooting.

Shooting suspect dead, no active threat to community

9:31 a.m.: FOX 9 sources confirm the suspect is dead.

The City of Minneapolis posted the following on social media: "There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave."

FBI responding to Minneapolis school shooting

Large police presence in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025.

9:20 a.m.: FBI says it is responding to the scene.

65 units responded to church, school

9:25 a.m.: According to Minneapolis PD's 911 dashboard, more than 65 units responded to the scene. The first report came in at 8:27 a.m.

Neighbors heard what sounded like gunfire

9:21 a.m.: Neighbors told FOX 9 they heard so much gunfire they didn't even call it in because they figured it was someone roofing their house.

Neighbors also said children from the school were in mass.

‘Active shooter situation’

9:10 a.m. ATF says it is responding to the church in south Minneapolis.

"ATF agents are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis."

Frey comments on shooting

9:10 a.m. Frey shared a post about the shooting:

"I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation."

Walz comments on shooting

9:10 a.m.: Gov. Walz tweeted:

"I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Large police presence

9 a.m.:

There's a large police presence in South Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County EMS and other authorities are at the scene.