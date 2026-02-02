Drummers line Minneapolis streets to protest ICE in Minnesota

The Brief Since Operation Metro Surge began two months ago, there have been many different types of protests. Dozens of musicians banded together in Downtown Minneapolis Monday afternoon to voice their opposition to ICE in Minnesota.



Drummers from across the country played their instruments on corners throughout downtown Minneapolis to protest the recent federal immigration enforcement in the state.

Raising voices through drumbeats

What we know:

On the streets of Minneapolis, the sounds of protest are marching to a brand-new beat.

"I've never been more proud of the city," said Kayla Camp, who watched the drumming protest while waiting in line outside First Avenue.

"Loud and proud and awesome. It gets your attention. It hypes everybody up. You just feel it in your soul like yes," said Darci Teidemann outside First Avenue.

"It's different, but it's a nice peaceful protest. It absolutely shows people's voices," said Alice Hodge, outside the legendary club.

On the pulse

The backstory:

An estimated 60 to 70 drummers on more than two dozen corners throughout downtown are using their talents to get ICE to change its tune.

"We want ICE out of our city. We want ICE out of Minnesota. We don't agree with what the federal government is doing to our city and to our state," said drummer Mark Devaraj.

Organizers say federal immigration enforcement has thrown off the rhythm of life here in the Twin Cities.

They say keeping time, the only way they know how, is the best way to help their community get back into a groove.

"Drumming has always been a form of protest throughout the years. Drumming has always been a way to bring people together. Common pulse, common cause, common heartbeat," said protest organizer and owner of Twin Cities Drum Collective Lane Pederson.

Hard not to notice

What they're saying:

A heartbeat that is part of the soundtrack to a movement that hopes to open eyes and ears.

"It feels crazy to just sit around and not do anything and for drumming to be the thing that I could do is a bare minimum for me," said Whistler Allen, drummer for the local alternative band Hippo Campus.

"This is something that's a little bit unique and different and it might catch the attention of someone who might not otherwise be paying attention.It's going to be loud, and it's going to be persistent, and is going to be peaceful, and it is going to be joyous," said Pederson.

The drummers also raised money for people affected by the immigration crackdown.