Minnesota caucusgoers vote in straw polls, potentially shaping GOP race for governor

The Brief Caucusgoers cast non-binding straw ballots across the state Tuesday night. Delegates were elected, and party values were discussed. State conventions for both parties are scheduled for the last weekend in May.



Caucusgoers from both parties gathered across the state Tuesday night to cast straw ballots in the governor’s race and discuss party platforms.

GOP, DFL precinct caucuses held across state

What happened:

Both parties held precinct caucuses Tuesday night, where participants elected delegates and shared their views on party values. They also cast straw ballots in the governor’s race to select their preferred candidate. While non-binding, the straw polls could allow a frontrunner to emerge from a crowded Republican field that includes nearly a dozen contenders.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the only Democrat running for governor.

What they’re saying:

At a precinct caucus in Edina, former Republican State Sen. Amy Frederiksen expressed her support for Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, highlighting her fundraising efforts and statewide appeal.

"I just think she’s a really good statewide candidate for the GOP," she said.

Frank Drake, another caucus-goer in Edina, voiced his preference for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, citing his contributions to Minnesotans and the Republican Party.

"I think he’s got name recognition," he said.

Upcoming conventions and endorsements

What's next:

Following the precinct caucuses, both parties will hold two smaller conventions. Those events will lead up to the state conventions at the end of May, where each party will endorse candidates and finalize their platforms.

What we don't know:

The winner of the straw polls for the governor’s race was not immediately clear.