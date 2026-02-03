Shooting in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood leaves man dead

article

The Brief St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's West Seventh neighborhood. A 24-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.



St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood.

Fatal shooting in St. Paul

What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of Oneida Street around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. At the scene, authorities found a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police canvassed the area for surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

This is the second homicide for the City of St. Paul in 2026.