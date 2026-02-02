Alex Pretti's death ruled a homicide after Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief Alex Pretti's death has been ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner. Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. His death marked the second fatal shooting by federal law enforcement during Operation Metro Surge.



Pretti's death ruled a homicide

What we know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Pretti's death a homicide, more than a week after he was fatally shot while filming an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Pretti's cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds," according to public data posted on the medical examiner's website, noting he was "shot by law enforcement officer(s)."

The medical examiner also ruled the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE officer, a homicide.

Homicide is defined as a death that occurs at the hands of another person. It does not always mean the person died from a criminal act.

Dig deeper:

A ProPublica report identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents who fired shots during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. DHS would not confirm the names of the agents involved.